Bollywood's

moments

Best

Long Coat

March 25, 2021

Parineeti Chopra made a statement in this soft-belt brown coat as she headed to the airport

Alia Bhatt kept things easy yet stylish in this ruffled pink long-coat. Hair tied up into a tight bun made way for her glowing skin

We also love Alia’s pink trench coat that was styled with plaid joggers and a basic tee

Deepika Padukone put on a long black coat over this all-black outfit and showed the world how it’s done

Taking the fashionable route, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja kept things fashionable in this below-the-waist floral printed blazer by Valentino

Bhumi Pednekar stole the show in this double denim jacket which she casually threw over her orange co-ord set. Chic vibes exuded!

Malaika Arora set the temperatures soaring in this all-black number. Her yellow long-coat, however, stole the show!

Kangana Ranaut wore this beige coat over a simple black dress and pulled off a trendy look

Anushka Sharma brought the style game to the table in this one-of-a-kind denim trench coat. Pure love!

