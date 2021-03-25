Bollywood's
moments
Best
Long Coat March 25, 2021
Parineeti Chopra made a statement in this soft-belt brown coat as she headed to the airport
Alia Bhatt kept things easy yet stylish in this ruffled pink long-coat. Hair tied up into a tight bun made way for her glowing skin
We also love Alia’s pink trench coat that was styled with plaid joggers and a basic tee
Deepika Padukone put on a long black coat over this all-black outfit and showed the world how it’s done
Taking the fashionable route, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja kept things fashionable in this below-the-waist floral printed blazer by Valentino
Bhumi Pednekar stole the show in this double denim jacket which she casually threw over her orange co-ord set. Chic vibes exuded!
Malaika Arora set the temperatures soaring in this all-black number. Her yellow long-coat, however, stole the show!
Kangana Ranaut wore this beige coat over a simple black dress and pulled off a trendy look
Anushka Sharma brought the style game to the table in this one-of-a-kind denim trench coat. Pure love!
