Bollywood’s braid parade
Lubna
Khan
Dec 3, 2022
FASHION
Image: Amit Thakur Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s side Dutch braid looks edgy, and makes quite a statement
Image: Amit Thakur Instagram
Kiara Advani rocked the braided tendril Y2K hairstyle, and it’s a great look for summers!
Image: The House Of Pixels
Deepika Padukone styled her gelled-back hair into a braid, and it complements her monochrome outfit really well!
Image: The House of Pixels
Alia Bhatt’s messy fishtail braid looked amazing with her outfit!
Image: Ayesha Devitre Instagram
A high pony with a tiny section of side braid looks interesting. This picture is proof!
Image: Pinkvilla
Kajol sports a side fishtail braid with her red outfit, and it looks simple yet chic
Image: Vaishnav Praveen
Kareena Kapoor Khan took her ponytail style up a notch by creating a rope braid
Image: Kunal Gupta
Kriti Sanon gives school-girl vibes in this boxer braid
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
We’re loving Suhana Khan’s sporty look in these braids
Image: Ajay Kadam
Karisma Kapoor’s messy braid with an additional side Dutch braid will look amazing with any festive outfit
Image: Ravindu Patil Photography
Ananya Panday’s cornrow hairstyle twist with a ponytail looks stunning
