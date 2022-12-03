Heading 3

Bollywood’s braid parade

Lubna
Khan

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Amit Thakur Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s side Dutch braid looks edgy, and makes quite a statement

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Amit Thakur Instagram

Kiara Advani rocked the braided tendril Y2K hairstyle, and it’s a great look for summers!

Kiara Advani

Image: The House Of Pixels

Deepika Padukone styled her gelled-back hair into a braid, and it complements her monochrome outfit really well!

Deepika Padukone

Image: The House of Pixels

Alia Bhatt’s messy fishtail braid looked amazing with her outfit!

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ayesha Devitre Instagram

A high pony with a tiny section of side braid looks interesting. This picture is proof!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol sports a side fishtail braid with her red outfit, and it looks simple yet chic

Kajol

Image: Vaishnav Praveen

Kareena Kapoor Khan took her ponytail style up a notch by creating a rope braid

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kunal Gupta

Kriti Sanon gives school-girl vibes in this boxer braid

Kriti Sanon

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

We’re loving Suhana Khan’s sporty look in these braids

Suhana Khan

Image: Ajay Kadam

Karisma Kapoor’s messy braid with an additional side Dutch braid will look amazing with any festive outfit

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Ravindu Patil Photography

Ananya Panday’s cornrow hairstyle twist with a ponytail looks stunning

Ananya Panday

