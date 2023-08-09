Heading 3

August 09, 2023

Boss Babe fits for zodiac signs 

Aries

Aries like to experiment with different colors and styles. A deep purple pantsuit with balloon sleeves will match their vibe 

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

Taurus 

Taureans might enjoy subtle yet formal outfits. An abstract pantsuit with green stripes will be their preference

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

Gemini

Gemini’s personality is imaginative yet playful. This grey pantsuit paired with a black shirt will fit their personality 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

Leo 

This zodiac sign likes skirts. A lace corset with a white skirt and matching blazer should be their pick 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Cancer 

Cancerians take pleasure in dressing for the most casual events. A pristine white pantsuit with a delicate neckpiece could be their vibe

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram 

Virgo

Virgos like unique silhouettes and easy styles! This pink blazer top with denim pants would be their pick

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Libra

Libras would love a bralette and palazzos. This all-black ensemble with an asymmetrical blazer matches their mood 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Scorpio

Scorpions love formals the most! They would like to wear a blazer dress with appropriate accessories 

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Sagittarius 

Sagittarians are adventurous but they like peaceful colors! A white pantsuit with cuts at the waist would suit their complex personality 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

Capricorns 

Capricornians like sophisticated outfits. An all-black ensemble with braided hair and chunky rings would be their pick 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

