August 09, 2023
Boss Babe fits for zodiac signs
Aries
Aries like to experiment with different colors and styles. A deep purple pantsuit with balloon sleeves will match their vibe
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Taurus
Taureans might enjoy subtle yet formal outfits. An abstract pantsuit with green stripes will be their preference
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Gemini
Gemini’s personality is imaginative yet playful. This grey pantsuit paired with a black shirt will fit their personality
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Leo
This zodiac sign likes skirts. A lace corset with a white skirt and matching blazer should be their pick
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Cancer
Cancerians take pleasure in dressing for the most casual events. A pristine white pantsuit with a delicate neckpiece could be their vibe
Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Virgo
Virgos like unique silhouettes and easy styles! This pink blazer top with denim pants would be their pick
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Libra
Libras would love a bralette and palazzos. This all-black ensemble with an asymmetrical blazer matches their mood
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Scorpio
Scorpions love formals the most! They would like to wear a blazer dress with appropriate accessories
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are adventurous but they like peaceful colors! A white pantsuit with cuts at the waist would suit their complex personality
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Capricorns
Capricornians like sophisticated outfits. An all-black ensemble with braided hair and chunky rings would be their pick
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
