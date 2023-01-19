Heading 3

Brad Pitt's Best Premiere Looks

Image: Getty Images

Green Suit

Brad Pitt isn't afraid to experiment and this green suit is one of his best fashion picks

Image: Getty Images

Dark Shades

Going for a complete movie star vibe, Brad Pitt stunned on the red carpet in this brown suit and dark shades

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt made heads turn at the Bullet Train premiere as he wore a brown linen skirt on the red carpet

Linen Skirt

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt attended the Babylon premiere in the UK looking dapper in this chequered suit

Chequered Suit

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt donned a black suit and slayed on the red carpet with slicked-back hair at Babylon's LA premiere

Slicked Back Hair

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt wore a black tuxedo at Blonde's Cannes premiere and paired it with cool sneakers

Tux and Sneakers

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt sported a light pink suit with matching trousers at the Seoul premiere of Bullet Train

Pink Suit

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt chose to go for a chic blue suit for Ad Astra premiere and looked dapper as always

Classy Look

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt looked his best in a classic black tuxedo at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Ad Astra

Suave Style

