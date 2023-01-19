Brad Pitt's Best Premiere Looks
Image: Getty Images
Green Suit
Brad Pitt isn't afraid to experiment and this green suit is one of his best fashion picks
Image: Getty Images
Dark Shades
Going for a complete movie star vibe, Brad Pitt stunned on the red carpet in this brown suit and dark shades
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt made heads turn at the Bullet Train premiere as he wore a brown linen skirt on the red carpet
Linen Skirt
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt attended the Babylon premiere in the UK looking dapper in this chequered suit
Chequered Suit
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt donned a black suit and slayed on the red carpet with slicked-back hair at Babylon's LA premiere
Slicked Back Hair
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt wore a black tuxedo at Blonde's Cannes premiere and paired it with cool sneakers
Tux and Sneakers
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt sported a light pink suit with matching trousers at the Seoul premiere of Bullet Train
Pink Suit
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt chose to go for a chic blue suit for Ad Astra premiere and looked dapper as always
Classy Look
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt looked his best in a classic black tuxedo at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Ad Astra
Suave Style
