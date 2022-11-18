Heading 3

Brad Pitt's Hat Obsession

Nov 18, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sporting a wicker that complemented well with his look

Mexico Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt attended the AFI Awards in 2015 sporting a casual look as he donned a brown hat that matched his jacket along with a t-shirt

AFI Awards

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt attended The Bourne Identity premiere with Jennifer Aniston in an unrecognisable look sporting a heavy beard and a hat

Premiere Look

Image: Getty Images

At the Sundance Film Festival in 2002, Brad made a cool appearance sporting a hat along with a leather jacket

Sundance 2002

Image: Getty Images

At the Fury premiere in New York, Brad Pitt wore a hat along with his simple look that consisted of a t-shirt and denims with a jacket

Fury Premiere

Image: Getty Images

This photo of the actor from 2008 showcases his look from the Idol Gives Back show which showcases him sporting a cool that matches his jacket

2008 Throwback

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Brad Pitt was clicked when he attended the Gersh Oscar Party in 2018 and the actor was all smiles in his casual look

Party Look

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt made a rather memorable appearance at the NBA playoff in 2002 where he donned a leather jacket and a black fedora

NBA Game

Image: Getty Images

At the Venice Film Festival in 2008, Brad Pitt stunned with a slick look as he wore an off-white suit along with a matching hat

Venice Film Fest

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt loves his hats and recently also wore it for a press conference as he attended the promotion of his film Babylon

Press Conference

