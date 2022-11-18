Brad Pitt's Hat Obsession
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sporting a wicker that complemented well with his look
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt attended the AFI Awards in 2015 sporting a casual look as he donned a brown hat that matched his jacket along with a t-shirt
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt attended The Bourne Identity premiere with Jennifer Aniston in an unrecognisable look sporting a heavy beard and a hat
Image: Getty Images
At the Sundance Film Festival in 2002, Brad made a cool appearance sporting a hat along with a leather jacket
Image: Getty Images
At the Fury premiere in New York, Brad Pitt wore a hat along with his simple look that consisted of a t-shirt and denims with a jacket
Image: Getty Images
This photo of the actor from 2008 showcases his look from the Idol Gives Back show which showcases him sporting a cool that matches his jacket
2008 Throwback
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Brad Pitt was clicked when he attended the Gersh Oscar Party in 2018 and the actor was all smiles in his casual look
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt made a rather memorable appearance at the NBA playoff in 2002 where he donned a leather jacket and a black fedora
Image: Getty Images
At the Venice Film Festival in 2008, Brad Pitt stunned with a slick look as he wore an off-white suit along with a matching hat
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt loves his hats and recently also wore it for a press conference as he attended the promotion of his film Babylon
