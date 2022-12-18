Brad Pitt's style evolution
Image: Getty Images
Awards Ready
Brad Pitt can look good in everything and this attire of the actor from an awards ceremony proves that
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt's style consists of some amazing picks and one of them also happens to be his love for overcoats such as this one
Overcoats
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt isn't afraid to experiment and we love how the actor sported this brown linen, knee-length skirt and matching blazer at an event
Linen Skirt
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt looked stellar in a black tuxedo as he attended an award ceremony embodying total gentleman vibes
Tuxedo Look
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt loves sporting hats and we have seen the actor don several stylish ones at different events like this one
Love for Hats
Image: Getty Images
Recently while promoting his film Bullet Train, the actor sported a cool all-denim look and made it look beyond stylish
Denim Look
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt recently also rocked a stunning brown suit with matching shades for a premiere event
Brown Suit
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt can pull off any look with panache and even in this casual tee and cap the actor looks amazing
Casual Tee
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt looked dapper in a cream suit and a matching hat as he attended a film festival
Cream Suit
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt rocked a green suit at the premiere of Bullet Train and carried it off with amazing style
Green Suit
