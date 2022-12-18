Heading 3

Brad Pitt's style evolution

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 18, 2022

FASHION

Awards Ready

Brad Pitt can look good in everything and this attire of the actor from an awards ceremony proves that

Brad Pitt's style consists of some amazing picks and one of them also happens to be his love for overcoats such as this one

Overcoats

Brad Pitt isn't afraid to experiment and we love how the actor sported this brown linen, knee-length skirt and matching blazer at an event

Linen Skirt

Brad Pitt looked stellar in a black tuxedo as he attended an award ceremony embodying total gentleman vibes

Tuxedo Look

Brad Pitt loves sporting hats and we have seen the actor don several stylish ones at different events like this one

Love for Hats

Recently while promoting his film Bullet Train, the actor sported a cool all-denim look and made it look beyond stylish

Denim Look

Brad Pitt recently also rocked a stunning brown suit with matching shades for a premiere event

Brown Suit

Brad Pitt can pull off any look with panache and even in this casual tee and cap the actor looks amazing

Casual Tee

Brad Pitt looked dapper in a cream suit and a matching hat as he attended a film festival

Cream Suit

Brad Pitt rocked a green suit at the premiere of Bullet Train and carried it off with amazing style

Green Suit

