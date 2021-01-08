Brands that
Anushka Sharma loves

January 08, 2021

Anushka Sharma’s casual style is off the charts, we all know that

But she cleans up pretty nicely as well

There are some brands that you will always find in her wardrobe

First up, the maestro, Sabyasachi

Anushka Sharma is very often seen sporting sarees by the designer

Teal and shades of green seem favourable

Sabyasachi is a staple in everyone’s wardrobe, Anushka is no exception

Next up, Atsu

We’ve seen her sporting eclectic pieces by this brand regularly

She even sported a chic feathered trouser ensemble for an award show

She is of course seen sporting off duty pieces from Nush

In high fashion brands, you will see her wearing Burberry a lot. Like this jacket

She also wore a pretty blush pink dress by the brand

Finally, we end the list with the sustainable fashion brand, Pero

Anushka Sharma really loves Pero

For more on Anushka Sharma, follow pinkvilla
Click Here