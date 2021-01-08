Brands that January 08, 2021
Anushka Sharma loves
Anushka Sharma’s casual style is off the charts, we all know that
But she cleans up pretty nicely as well
There are some brands that you will always find in her wardrobe
First up, the maestro, Sabyasachi
Anushka Sharma is very often seen sporting sarees by the designer
Teal and shades of green seem favourable
Sabyasachi is a staple in everyone’s wardrobe, Anushka is no exception
We’ve seen her sporting eclectic pieces by this brand regularly
She even sported a chic feathered trouser ensemble for an award show
She is of course seen sporting off duty pieces from Nush
In high fashion brands, you will see her wearing Burberry a lot. Like this jacket
She also wore a pretty blush pink dress by the brand
Finally, we end the list with the sustainable fashion brand, Pero
Anushka Sharma really loves Pero
