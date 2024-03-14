pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 14, 2024
Breezy Fits Ft. Sidharth Malhotra
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth’s green jacket paired with a matching T-shirt and brown denim is a supercool casual outfit. He accessorized his look with a cool chain
#1
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth’s white shirt jacket looked uber cool paired with blue denim and matching sneakers
#2
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth seems to love his jackets!He looked dashing in this black ensemble paired with black shades
#3
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth slayed the denim-on-denim look with an effortless style
#4
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth’s beige ensemble is a great look, which he pulled off with utmost ease. He complemented his look with cool shades
#5
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
#6
Sidharth paired his striped Tshirt with a black blazer and matching trousers
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth’s printed multicolored shirt was paired with wide black trousers
#7
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth looked as charming as ever as he pulled off this tangerine suit effortlessly
#8
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth paired his black ensembles with a brown leather jacket and looked suave
#9
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth looked great in the formal attire with a casual touch
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.