Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 14, 2024

Breezy Fits Ft. Sidharth Malhotra 

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth’s green jacket paired with a matching T-shirt and brown denim is a supercool casual outfit. He accessorized his look with a cool chain

#1

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth’s white shirt jacket looked uber cool paired with blue denim and matching sneakers

#2

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth seems to love his jackets!He looked dashing in this black ensemble paired with black shades

#3

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth slayed the denim-on-denim look with an effortless style

#4

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth’s beige ensemble is a great look, which he pulled off with utmost ease. He complemented his look with cool shades

#5

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

#6

Sidharth paired his striped Tshirt with a black blazer and matching trousers

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth’s printed multicolored shirt was paired with wide black trousers

#7

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth looked as charming as ever as he pulled off this tangerine suit effortlessly

#8

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth paired his black ensembles with a brown leather jacket and looked suave 

#9

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth looked great in the formal attire with a casual touch 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here