Beauty
Neenaz Akhtar
apr 27, 2022
Heading 3
Bridal tips to take from Alia Bhatt
Minimalist Is The Name
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s bridal look was all about minimalism and here’s what to-be brides can take notes from
Alia twinned with husband Ranbir Kapoor in ivory-coloured outfits. The theme was sublime and on point for day-wedding festivities
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Ivory-hued Outfit
The actress proved that the real deal was all about the pre-wedding skincare routine, especially for makeup looks
Pre-wedding Skincare
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She pulled off a minimal no-makeup look (with visible freckles) which included hydrated skin and foundation and concealer only where necessary
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Barely-there Makeup Look
Toned Down
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
From her mehendi, nails to the custom kaleeras, everything was kept in sync with the subtle-toned outfit
Image: Sabyasachi instagram
She chose to keep her lashes natural and ditched heavy falsies that are usually opted by Indian brides
Natural Lashes
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Bronze-toned shadow on the eyes and a nude lipstick further completed her look
Soft-hued Eyeshadow And Lipstick
Image: Shaheen Bhatt instagram
A gentle contour and a light tint of blush ensured that her happy smile was effortlessly elevated
Gentle Contour
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Open Wavy Hair
Unlike so many other Bollywood brides who opt for tight hair buns, Bhatt chose to keep her soft waves open
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Tanslucent Nails
She paid attention to the tiniest details, sporting translucent nails that were perfectly in tune with her bridal lehenga
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in Punit Balana's outfits