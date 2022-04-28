Beauty

Neenaz Akhtar

apr 27, 2022

Heading 3

Bridal tips to take from Alia Bhatt

Minimalist Is The Name

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s bridal look was all about minimalism and here’s what to-be brides can take notes from

Alia twinned with husband Ranbir Kapoor in ivory-coloured outfits. The theme was sublime and on point for day-wedding festivities

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Ivory-hued Outfit

The actress proved that the real deal was all about the pre-wedding skincare routine, especially for makeup looks

Pre-wedding Skincare

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

She pulled off a minimal no-makeup look (with visible freckles) which included hydrated skin and foundation and concealer only where necessary

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Barely-there Makeup Look

Toned Down

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

From her mehendi, nails to the custom kaleeras, everything was kept in sync with the subtle-toned outfit

Image: Sabyasachi instagram

She chose to keep her lashes natural and ditched heavy falsies that are usually opted by Indian brides

Natural Lashes

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Bronze-toned shadow on the eyes and a nude lipstick further completed her look

Soft-hued Eyeshadow And Lipstick

Image: Shaheen Bhatt instagram

A gentle contour and a light tint of blush ensured that her happy smile was effortlessly elevated

Gentle Contour

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Open Wavy Hair

Unlike so many other Bollywood brides who opt for tight hair buns, Bhatt chose to keep her soft waves open

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Tanslucent Nails

She paid attention to the tiniest details, sporting translucent nails that were perfectly in tune with her bridal lehenga

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in Punit Balana's outfits

Click Here