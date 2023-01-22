Bride-to-be Athiya Shetty's chic looks
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
FASHION
JAN 22, 2023
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya is a diva in this blue saree
Blue-tiful
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She looked stunning in a beige crop top and flared pants
What a stunner
Deepika Padukone's bold makeup looks
KAREENA KAPOOR'S FASHIONABLE CLOSET
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She picked up a layered ensemble with beige trousers and a sweater teamed up with a blue blazer
Winter weather
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She kept her look casual with a printed green buttoned-down top paired with denims
Queen of mirror selfies
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She took colour-blocking to a whole new level with these jeans
Colour-blocking
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She wore a brown wide-leg jeans with a full-sleeve striped t-shirt
Casual outings
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya looks mesmerizing in floral prints
So beautiful
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She opted for a comfy look in these pajamas paired with a white crop top and a shirt
Athleisure
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She look drop dead gorgeous in this golden yellow saree
Golden yellow
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.