Heading 3

Bride-to-be Athiya Shetty's chic looks 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 22, 2023

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya is a diva in this blue saree

Blue-tiful

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She looked stunning in a beige crop top and flared pants

What a stunner

Deepika Padukone's bold makeup looks

KAREENA KAPOOR'S FASHIONABLE CLOSET

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She picked up a layered ensemble with beige trousers and a sweater teamed up with a blue blazer

Winter weather

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She kept her look casual with a printed green buttoned-down top paired with denims

Queen of mirror selfies

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She took colour-blocking to a whole new level with these jeans

Colour-blocking

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She wore a  brown wide-leg jeans with a full-sleeve striped t-shirt

Casual outings

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya looks mesmerizing in floral prints

So beautiful

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She opted for a comfy look in these pajamas paired with a white crop top and a shirt

Athleisure

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She look drop dead gorgeous in this golden yellow saree

Golden yellow

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here