Heading 3

Bride-to-be Kiara's traditional outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 06, 2023


Image: Pinkvilla

The actress looks pretty in this ivory coloured peplum kurta with a sharara set 

Fusion

Image: Pinkvilla

She is looking elegant in white colour printed suit

Elegance

Virat-Anushka’s Rishikesh Diary

Raveena to Tabu: 90s iconic fashion game

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress makes a stylish entry in a heavily worked red colour lehenga

Poser

Image: Pinkvilla

She is looking fabulous in a blood-red colour shimmer lehenga

Statement look

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani's pink cotton salwar kameez set is perfect for a comfy air travel

Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara opts for green colour plain kurta paired with printed dupatta

Emerald Green

Image: Pinkvilla

She is wearing a pastel colour chikankari short kurta which she has teamed up with a phulkari dupatta

Chikankari

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress has styled her hair in center partition and is looking cute in powder pink colour kurta

 Girl Next Door

Image: Pinkvilla 

She is wearing a printed jade green colour lehenga

 jade Green

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here