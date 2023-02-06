Bride-to-be Kiara's traditional outfits
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress looks pretty in this ivory coloured peplum kurta with a sharara set
Fusion
Image: Pinkvilla
She is looking elegant in white colour printed suit
Elegance
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress makes a stylish entry in a heavily worked red colour lehenga
Poser
Image: Pinkvilla
She is looking fabulous in a blood-red colour shimmer lehenga
Statement look
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani's pink cotton salwar kameez set is perfect for a comfy air travel
Pink
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara opts for green colour plain kurta paired with printed dupatta
Emerald Green
Image: Pinkvilla
She is wearing a pastel colour chikankari short kurta which she has teamed up with a phulkari dupatta
Chikankari
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress has styled her hair in center partition and is looking cute in powder pink colour kurta
Girl Next Door
Image: Pinkvilla
She is wearing a printed jade green colour lehenga
jade Green
