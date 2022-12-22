Heading 3

Brides and their
 Designer kaleeras

Akriti
Anand

DEC 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The actress’s kaleeras were made in parrot shape

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She opted for bird motif kaleeras at her wedding

Katrina Kaif

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She wore jhoomar style kaleeras for her wedding and it was adding more charm

 Deepika Padukone

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka had opted for a love story kaleeras

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

She had custom-designed the star-dust kaleeras in a dome shape.

Natasha Dalal

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal's custom-made kaleeras were inspired by the theme of love in lockdown.

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

The actress kaleeras featured clouds, bird trinkets in gold and stars

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

She wore gold kaleeras for her intimate wedding

Yami Gautam

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She wore customised kaleeras in peacock trinkets

Hansika Motwani

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

She also opted for gold dome shaped kaleeras

Anushka Sharma

