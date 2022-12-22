Brides and their
Designer kaleeras
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress’s kaleeras were made in parrot shape
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She opted for bird motif kaleeras at her wedding
Katrina Kaif
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She wore jhoomar style kaleeras for her wedding and it was adding more charm
Deepika Padukone
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka had opted for a love story kaleeras
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
She had custom-designed the star-dust kaleeras in a dome shape.
Natasha Dalal
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal's custom-made kaleeras were inspired by the theme of love in lockdown.
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The actress kaleeras featured clouds, bird trinkets in gold and stars
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She wore gold kaleeras for her intimate wedding
Yami Gautam
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She wore customised kaleeras in peacock trinkets
Hansika Motwani
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She also opted for gold dome shaped kaleeras
Anushka Sharma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.