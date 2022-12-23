Bridesmaid looks to steal from celebs
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Alia's blue sharara saree can be the perfect outfit to wear at your BFF’s wedding
Alia Bhatt
Image: The House Of Pixels
Wanna keep your look stylish yet comfy and fuss-free? Opt for an Anarkali like our Masakkali Sonam
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks stunning in this pastel tulle skirt paired with a sequin bralette
Kiara Advani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani exudes elegance in this white sharara set which can be a great option for the bridesmaid
Disha Patani
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput was a gorgeous bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding, and she opted for a multi-coloured striped saree
Image: Shivam Gupta Photography
For her BFF Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Akansha opted for a green organza saree with floral print
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Image: Lisa D’Souza
Bhumi looked ultra-glam in a sequin bralette and floral lehenga set at her friend’s wedding
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Khushi Kapoor shined bright in a yellow lehenga that she wore at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
We’re loving Tara Sutaria’s pastel coloured lehenga
Tara Sutaria
Image: The House Of Pixels
You just can’t go wrong with a lightweight floral lehenga at your BFF’s wedding!
Katrina Kaif
