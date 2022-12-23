Heading 3

Bridesmaid looks to steal from celebs

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Alia's blue sharara saree can be the perfect outfit to wear at your BFF’s wedding

Alia Bhatt

Image: The House Of Pixels

Wanna keep your look stylish yet comfy and fuss-free? Opt for an Anarkali like our Masakkali Sonam

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara looks stunning in this pastel tulle skirt paired with a sequin bralette

Kiara Advani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani exudes elegance in this white sharara set which can be a great option for the bridesmaid

Disha Patani

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput was a gorgeous bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding, and she opted for a multi-coloured striped saree

Image: Shivam Gupta Photography

For her BFF Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Akansha opted for a green organza saree with floral print

 Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Image: Lisa D’Souza

Bhumi looked ultra-glam in a sequin bralette and floral lehenga set at her friend’s wedding

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Khushi Kapoor shined bright in a yellow lehenga that she wore at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

We’re loving Tara Sutaria’s pastel coloured lehenga

Tara Sutaria

Image: The House Of Pixels

You just can’t go wrong with a lightweight floral lehenga at your BFF’s wedding!

 Katrina Kaif

