Bridesmaid outfits feat Anushka Sharma 

FASHION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 1, 2021

Haldi Perfect

Anushka's minimal yellow salwar is perfect for an intimate haldi ceremony

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram) 

Simplicity At Its Best

A simple white outfit paired with statement jhumkas makes great pre-wedding wear

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram) 

Monumental Prints

This abstract lehenga from Sabyasachi will set you apart at the reception

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram) 

Floral Saree

A sheer floral saree with shoulder-grazing earrings is elegance at its best

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram) 

Sheer Look 

Sheer sarees never go out of style and hence, make a safe yet stylish choice

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram) 

Statement Jewellery 

You can also wear a plain saree and elevate the look with heavy jewellery

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Classic Anarkali

A classic anarkali in a versatile shade like grey makes a great mehendi wear

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Black Saree 

An elegant black saree with a strappy blouse can also be worn for the cocktail party

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram) 

Indo-Western

Opt for an edgy Indo-Western look like Anushka Sharma for the sangeet

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

