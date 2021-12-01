Bridesmaid outfits feat Anushka Sharma
FASHION
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 1, 2021
Haldi Perfect
Anushka's minimal yellow salwar is perfect for an intimate haldi ceremony
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Simplicity At Its Best
A simple white outfit paired with statement jhumkas makes great pre-wedding wear
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Monumental Prints
This abstract lehenga from Sabyasachi will set you apart at the reception
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Floral Saree
A sheer floral saree with shoulder-grazing earrings is elegance at its best
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Sheer Look
Sheer sarees never go out of style and hence, make a safe yet stylish choice
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Statement Jewellery
You can also wear a plain saree and elevate the look with heavy jewellery
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Classic Anarkali
A classic anarkali in a versatile shade like grey makes a great mehendi wear
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Black Saree
An elegant black saree with a strappy blouse can also be worn for the cocktail party
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Indo-Western
Opt for an edgy Indo-Western look like Anushka Sharma for the sangeet
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Airport looks of Ranveer Singh