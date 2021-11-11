Nov 11, 2021
Fashion
Bridesmaid Style:Stars in ivory lehengas
Author: Neenaz
Bhumi Pednekar’s corset lehenga screams opulence like no other as she paired it with a pleated skirt and embroidered cuff capeCredits: IG Tarun Tahiliani
Ethereal
This feathered lehenga boasting chikankari work makes Karisma Kapoor look a sensorial delight
Whimsical in whiteCredits: IG Karisma Kapoor
Here, Karisma ditched the blouse and went for a long jacket with her lehenga
Jacket lehenga setCredits: IG Karisma Kapoor
Blending tradition with a contemporary vibe, Priyanka Chopra wore a mirror-work blouse with a floral skirt and dupatta by Arpita Mehta
Mirror-work lehengaCredits: IG Ami Patel
For a day wedding, roll out the melodious charm in ivory organza lehenga with sequin and zardozi work like Kareena Kapoor
Day lookCredits: Instagram
For a more understated look, go for a strappy coloured blouse and ivory-printed skirt like Mouni Roy
Simple yet classicCredits: Instagram
Madhuri Dixit oozed grace in this chevron chikankari lehenga with a sheer blouse by Tarun Tahiliani
Understated eleganceCredits: Madhuri Dixit
Opt for a spectacular chikankari lehenga for the evening look, like Sonam Kapoor, and pair it with a silver-gold embellished blouse
Vision in whiteCredits: Instagram
Embracing the old world charm, Tara Sutaria wore an exquisite white and gold lehenga by Anamika Khanna
Regal AllureCredits: Instagram
Ananya Panday looks scintillating in an ivory mirror- work lehenga from Abhinav Mishra
Mesmeric mirror tulleCredits: Abhinav Mishra Instagram
