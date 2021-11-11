Nov 11, 2021

Fashion

Bridesmaid Style:Stars in ivory lehengas

Author: Neenaz

Bhumi Pednekar’s corset lehenga screams opulence like no other as she paired it with a pleated skirt and embroidered cuff cape

Credits: IG Tarun Tahiliani

Ethereal

This feathered lehenga boasting chikankari work makes Karisma Kapoor look a sensorial delight

Whimsical in white

Credits: IG Karisma Kapoor 

Here, Karisma ditched the blouse and went for a long jacket with her lehenga

Jacket lehenga set

Credits: IG Karisma Kapoor

Blending tradition with a contemporary vibe, Priyanka Chopra wore a mirror-work blouse with a floral skirt and dupatta by Arpita Mehta

Mirror-work lehenga

Credits: IG Ami Patel

For a day wedding, roll out the melodious charm in ivory organza lehenga with sequin and zardozi work like Kareena Kapoor

Day look

Credits: Instagram 

For a more understated look, go for a strappy coloured blouse and ivory-printed skirt like Mouni Roy

Simple yet classic

Credits: Instagram

Madhuri Dixit oozed grace in this chevron chikankari lehenga with a sheer blouse by Tarun Tahiliani

Understated elegance

Credits:  Madhuri Dixit

Opt for a spectacular chikankari lehenga for the evening look, like Sonam Kapoor, and pair it with a silver-gold embellished blouse

Vision in white

Credits: Instagram

Embracing the old world charm, Tara Sutaria wore an exquisite white and gold lehenga by Anamika Khanna

Regal Allure

Credits: Instagram 

Ananya Panday looks scintillating in an ivory mirror- work lehenga from Abhinav Mishra

 Mesmeric mirror tulle

Credits: Abhinav Mishra Instagram 

