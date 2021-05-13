BRIT awards 2021: The best dressed stars May 13, 2021
Taylor Swift
Taking home the award for Global Icon, Swift walked the red carpet in a MiuMiu slinky bralette and high-waisted skirt Image credits: Getty Images
Little Mix
Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock made their pregnancy announcements together with Jade Amelia Thirlwall, all dressed in white Image credits: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
The Driver’s License singer picked out a bold neon green dress from Dior for the red carpet Image credits: Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Giving us Amy Winehouse vibes, Dua Lipa stepped out in a sunshine yellow Vivienne Westwood dress with a black garter Image credits: Getty Images
Harry Styles
Dressed in his favourite brand, the Falling singer pulled off an unusual Gucci suit with total ease while collecting his award! Image credits: Getty Images
Adam Lambert
Bringing back animal prints, he opted for a leopard printed Dolce and Gabbana suit styled with spiky hair and smokey eyes Image credits: Getty Images
Billy Porter
Making heads turn with his edgy style, he walked the red carpet in a threeASFOUR number which came with a lace bodysuit! Image credits: Getty Images
Rina Sawayama
In one of the most dramatic looks of the night, Rina looked stunning in a dramatic lilac Balmain tulle gown Image credits: Getty Images
Haim
Making a strong case for formal dressing on the red carpet, the Haim sisters stepped out in monochrome looks from The Row Image credits: Getty Images
