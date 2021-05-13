BRIT awards 2021: The best dressed stars

May 13, 2021

Taylor Swift

Taking home the award for Global Icon, Swift walked the red carpet in a MiuMiu slinky bralette and high-waisted skirt

Little Mix

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock made their pregnancy announcements together with Jade Amelia Thirlwall, all dressed in white

Olivia Rodrigo

The Driver’s License singer picked out a bold neon green dress from Dior for the red carpet

Dua Lipa

Giving us Amy Winehouse vibes, Dua Lipa stepped out in a sunshine yellow Vivienne Westwood dress with a black garter

Harry Styles

Dressed in his favourite brand, the Falling singer pulled off an unusual Gucci suit with total ease while collecting his award!

Adam Lambert

Bringing back animal prints, he opted for a leopard printed Dolce and Gabbana suit styled with spiky hair and smokey eyes

Billy Porter

Making heads turn with his edgy style, he walked the red carpet in a threeASFOUR number which came with a lace bodysuit!

Rina Sawayama

In one of the most dramatic looks of the night, Rina looked stunning in a dramatic lilac Balmain tulle gown

Haim

Making a strong case for formal dressing on the red carpet, the Haim sisters stepped out in monochrome looks from The Row

