British Fashion Awards 2022: Best looks
DEC 07, 2022
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh rocked a stunning red Valentino gown and Tiffany & Co. jewellery on the British Fashion Awards 2022 red carpet
Pam and Tommy star Lily James wore a stunning sheer gown by Rodarte on the British Fashion Awards 2022 red carpet
Lily James
Irina Shayk as always looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet for the fashion awards in this H&M number
Irina Shayk
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley walked the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 sporting a gown by 16Arlington
Simone Ashley
The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki also attended the Fashion Awards and was seen wearing a classy look by Dior
Elizabeth Debicki
Pom Klementieff also made a stunning appearance at the British Fashion Awards as she donned a stunning green dress by H&M
Pom Klementieff
Tilda Swinton rocked a gorgeous gown by Charles Jeffrey Loverboy on the British Fashion Awards 2022 red carpet
Tilda Swinton
Ashley Graham also attended the British Fashion Awards 2022 and was seen sporting a dress by Patrick McDowell
Ashley Graham
Sabrina Carpenter wore an Alberta Ferretti outfit with a hoodie at the British Fashion Awards 2022
Sabrina Carpenter
Olivia Culpo also attended the British Fashion Awards 2022 sporting a gorgeous black and green satin dress
Olivia Culpo
