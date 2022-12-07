Heading 3

British Fashion Awards 2022: Best looks

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh rocked a stunning red Valentino gown and Tiffany & Co. jewellery on the British Fashion Awards 2022 red carpet

Pam and Tommy star Lily James wore a stunning sheer gown by  Rodarte on the British Fashion Awards 2022 red carpet

Lily James

Irina Shayk as always looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet for the fashion awards in this H&M number

Irina Shayk

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley walked the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 sporting a gown by 16Arlington

Simone Ashley

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki also attended the Fashion Awards and was seen wearing a classy look by Dior

Elizabeth Debicki

Pom Klementieff also made a stunning appearance at the British Fashion Awards as she donned a stunning green dress by H&M

Pom Klementieff

Tilda Swinton rocked a gorgeous gown by Charles Jeffrey Loverboy on the British Fashion Awards 2022 red carpet

Tilda Swinton

Ashley Graham also attended the British Fashion Awards 2022 and was seen sporting a dress by Patrick McDowell

Ashley Graham

Sabrina Carpenter wore an Alberta Ferretti outfit with a hoodie at the British Fashion Awards 2022

Sabrina Carpenter

Olivia Culpo also attended the British Fashion Awards 2022 sporting a gorgeous black and green satin dress

Olivia Culpo

