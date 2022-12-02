Heading 3

Britney Spears' 90s fashion

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 02, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Comfy Style

One of the best things about Britney Spears' 90's fashion was that the diva enjoyed sporting comfy looks such as this one

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears' signature look often consisted of a crop tee and this strapless number is just as iconic as any other

Strapless Crop 

Image: Getty Images

This look of Britney Spears is beyond adorable as she wore a simple black crop along with matching pants

All Black

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears looks stunning in this throwback photo as she dons a corset top along with low-waist jeans

Low-Waist Jeans

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears attended the MTV Video Music Awards in the early 2000s sporting this black lace dress

 Lace Dress

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears' fashion experiments never seemed to fail given how she made everything look amazing on her

Coat and Boots

Image: Getty Images

This cool look consisting of an olive green crop jacket and matching pants was donned by Britney for one of her performances

Crop Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears looked gorgeous in this silver number as she attended the premiere of her film Crossroads

Sequinned Dress

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears donned this stunning denim blazer jacket at a promotional event for a film and looked stunning

Denim Blazer

Image: Getty Images

Britney donned a black one-shoulder crop tee along with matching striped pants and topped her look with a cool hat

One Shoulder Crop

