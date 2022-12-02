Britney Spears' 90s fashion
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Comfy Style
One of the best things about Britney Spears' 90's fashion was that the diva enjoyed sporting comfy looks such as this one
Image: Getty Images
Britney Spears' signature look often consisted of a crop tee and this strapless number is just as iconic as any other
Strapless Crop
Image: Getty Images
This look of Britney Spears is beyond adorable as she wore a simple black crop along with matching pants
All Black
Image: Getty Images
Britney Spears looks stunning in this throwback photo as she dons a corset top along with low-waist jeans
Low-Waist Jeans
Image: Getty Images
Britney Spears attended the MTV Video Music Awards in the early 2000s sporting this black lace dress
Lace Dress
Image: Getty Images
Britney Spears' fashion experiments never seemed to fail given how she made everything look amazing on her
Coat and Boots
Image: Getty Images
This cool look consisting of an olive green crop jacket and matching pants was donned by Britney for one of her performances
Crop Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Britney Spears looked gorgeous in this silver number as she attended the premiere of her film Crossroads
Sequinned Dress
Image: Getty Images
Britney Spears donned this stunning denim blazer jacket at a promotional event for a film and looked stunning
Denim Blazer
Image: Getty Images
Britney donned a black one-shoulder crop tee along with matching striped pants and topped her look with a cool hat
One Shoulder Crop
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.