Brown is NOT boring: A verdict by celebs
august 06, 2021
Shanaya believes that there is more than just one way to rock the dirty brown! To prove it, she picked out a ribbed knit brown skirt and teamed it with a black bralette for a chic look
The young diva Shanaya Kapoor is all about the supercool brown vibe in a pair of high-waisted brown leather pants and a neutral-hued strappy top
Her desi way of slaying in brown? An embellished lehenga with sleek straight hair and glam makeup!
Next on the list is another strong advocate of brown outfits, Khushi Kapoor! Her easy yet modish look in this brown midi dress with sneakers is right on point!
To show that brown is the new sexy, actress Tara Sutaria had opted for a sequined brown dress with a dramatic side train
On another occasion, Tara had worn a pair of brown belted pants to keep things simple and fuss-free
Next on the list is Kriti Sanon who absolutely slayed in a chocolate brown satin co-ord by Deme
Suhana Khan is a fan of comfy ribbed brown trousers that she so fondly puts on during her off days
Janhvi Kapoor also cannot get enough of brown dresses. Her Alexandre Vauthier outfit with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit serves as proof
Ananya Panday showed the world how much she loves her chocolate-brown outfits when she wore an off-shoulder top with matching high-waisted pants for a photoshoot
Lastly, we have Shilpa Shetty who rocked a leather brown skirt in her own voguish way!
