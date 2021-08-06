Brown is NOT boring: A verdict by celebs

august 06, 2021


Shanaya believes that there is more than just one way to rock the dirty brown! To prove it, she picked out a ribbed knit brown skirt and teamed it with a black bralette for a chic look

The young diva Shanaya Kapoor is all about the supercool brown vibe in a pair of high-waisted brown leather pants and a neutral-hued strappy top

Her desi way of slaying in brown? An embellished lehenga with sleek straight hair and glam makeup!


Next on the list is another strong advocate of brown outfits, Khushi Kapoor! Her easy yet modish look in this brown midi dress with sneakers is right on point!

To show that brown is the new sexy, actress Tara Sutaria had opted for a sequined brown dress with a dramatic side train

On another occasion, Tara had worn a pair of brown belted pants to keep things simple and fuss-free

Next on the list is Kriti Sanon who absolutely slayed in a chocolate brown satin co-ord by Deme

Suhana Khan is a fan of comfy ribbed brown trousers that she so fondly puts on during her off days

Janhvi Kapoor also cannot get enough of brown dresses. Her Alexandre Vauthier outfit with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit serves as proof

Ananya Panday showed the world how much she loves her chocolate-brown outfits when she wore an off-shoulder top with matching high-waisted pants for a photoshoot

Lastly, we have Shilpa Shetty who rocked a leather brown skirt in her own voguish way!

For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here