P R Gayathri

FEB 07, 2022

Brunch ready outfits ft. Alia Bhatt

Yellow dress

Alia Bhatt looked cute in her pretty yellow floral dress that came with a ruched front sweetheart neckline

Image: Pinkvilla

Playing with unexpected hues, Alia’s lilac mini-dress is an interesting choice to stand out. The easy-breezy dress is a perfect choice to wear to a brunch date, park or to rock inside your home in comfort

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Lilac dress

Alia looked extremely cute in a mint green midi dress from her go-to brand, Summer Somewhere. The fitted bodice, puff sleeves and V-neckline complemented her lean frame well

Image: Pinkvilla

Mint green dress

All-white is a classic trend that never gets old. Alia Bhatt's head-to-toe white look made for a rich look that can easily be worn to brunch

Image: Pinkvilla

All-white look

In a soft baby pink midi dress paired up with a denim jacket, Alia looked stunning and you can too!

Image: Pinkvilla

Denim jacket

Alia’s striped ankle-length shirt dress by Silvia Tcherassi is definitely one of a kind. The red and pink stripes with dramatic puffed sleeves is a head-turner

Image: Pinkvilla

Red striped dress

Her white blazer dress featuring lapel collars and button detailing is perfect for a business meeting over brunch

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Blazer dress

Giving us one of the most casual looks yet, Aloo kept it simple yet stylish in a pastel sky blue dress with a v-neck and exaggerated short sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Blue dress

Putting forth one of the most colourful looks, Alia picked out a vibrant stripe wrap fit and flare dress that bore pleats from the waist down

Image: Pinkvilla

Striped dress

If there's something that one can't go wrong with, it has to be polka dots! We love this lace white dress with a ruffle neckline that bore black polka dots on it

Image: Pinkvilla

Polka dress

