Brunch ready outfits ft. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked cute in her pretty yellow floral dress that came with a ruched front sweetheart neckline
Playing with unexpected hues, Alia’s lilac mini-dress is an interesting choice to stand out. The easy-breezy dress is a perfect choice to wear to a brunch date, park or to rock inside your home in comfort
Alia looked extremely cute in a mint green midi dress from her go-to brand, Summer Somewhere. The fitted bodice, puff sleeves and V-neckline complemented her lean frame well
All-white is a classic trend that never gets old. Alia Bhatt's head-to-toe white look made for a rich look that can easily be worn to brunch
In a soft baby pink midi dress paired up with a denim jacket, Alia looked stunning and you can too!
Alia’s striped ankle-length shirt dress by Silvia Tcherassi is definitely one of a kind. The red and pink stripes with dramatic puffed sleeves is a head-turner
Her white blazer dress featuring lapel collars and button detailing is perfect for a business meeting over brunch
Giving us one of the most casual looks yet, Aloo kept it simple yet stylish in a pastel sky blue dress with a v-neck and exaggerated short sleeves
Putting forth one of the most colourful looks, Alia picked out a vibrant stripe wrap fit and flare dress that bore pleats from the waist down
If there's something that one can't go wrong with, it has to be polka dots! We love this lace white dress with a ruffle neckline that bore black polka dots on it
