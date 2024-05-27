Heading 3

B'town beauties in Blue dresses 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti brought some unusual glam to the table in a bright blue cut-out dress

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked glamorous in a short blue dress embellished with sequins

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara looked chic in a blue corset dress that hugged her frame in the right places

Kiara Advani 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

Janhvi looked stunning in a blue dress featuring a cut-out around the waist

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Malaika dazzled in a sparkly blue bodycon dress with a deep neckline

Malaika Arora

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma is a diva in this bodycon blue dress featuring a stunning semi-sheer top

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena Kapoor 

Kareena made a striking style statement in a long bright sky-blue outfit with silver fringe details

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked dazzling in an all-blue look featuring a midi bodycon dress and a blue trench coat

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked adorable in a mini blue dress with ruffles 

Ananya Panday 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha exuded major boho-chic vibes in a navy blue maxi dress

Shraddha Kapoor

