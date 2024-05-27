Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Fashion
may 27, 2024
B'town beauties in Blue dresses
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti brought some unusual glam to the table in a bright blue cut-out dress
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked glamorous in a short blue dress embellished with sequins
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looked chic in a blue corset dress that hugged her frame in the right places
Kiara Advani
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Janhvi looked stunning in a blue dress featuring a cut-out around the waist
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Malaika dazzled in a sparkly blue bodycon dress with a deep neckline
Malaika Arora
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma is a diva in this bodycon blue dress featuring a stunning semi-sheer top
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena made a striking style statement in a long bright sky-blue outfit with silver fringe details
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looked dazzling in an all-blue look featuring a midi bodycon dress and a blue trench coat
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked adorable in a mini blue dress with ruffles
Ananya Panday
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha exuded major boho-chic vibes in a navy blue maxi dress
Shraddha Kapoor
