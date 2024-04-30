Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
APRIL 30, 2024
B'town beauties in halter-neck outfits
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked pretty in a short yellow dress with a halter neckline
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked spectacular in a red Milo Maria dress with a criss-cross halter neckline
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak actress looked flawless in a red halter-neck gown
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya dazzled in a black cut-out number featuring a thigh-high slit and a criss-cross neckline
Ananya Panday
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya upped the glam quotient in a black cut-out dress with a halter-neck
Shanaya Kapoor
Bhumi looked ravishing in a metallic gown featuring a crisscross and plunging neckline
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kriti looked gorgeous in a sparkly pink halter-neck gown
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kiara aced a trendy look in a jumpsuit featuring a checkered printed criss-cross pattern and blue denim
Kiara Advani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Malaika dazzled in a halter-neck leopard-print bodycon gown
Malaika Arora
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The actress looked stunning in an extravagant floral gown with a corseted halter bodice
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.