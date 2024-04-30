Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

APRIL 30, 2024

B'town beauties in halter-neck outfits

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia looked pretty in a short yellow dress with a halter neckline

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Deepika looked spectacular in a red Milo Maria dress with a criss-cross halter neckline

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak actress looked flawless in a red halter-neck gown 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya dazzled in a black cut-out number featuring a thigh-high slit and a criss-cross neckline

Ananya Panday 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya upped the glam quotient in a black cut-out dress with a halter-neck

Shanaya Kapoor

Bhumi looked ravishing in a metallic gown featuring a crisscross and plunging neckline

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Kriti Sanon 

Kriti looked gorgeous in a sparkly pink halter-neck gown 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kiara aced a trendy look in a jumpsuit featuring a checkered printed criss-cross pattern and blue denim

Kiara Advani 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Malaika dazzled in a halter-neck leopard-print bodycon gown 

Malaika Arora 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

The actress looked stunning in an extravagant floral gown with a corseted halter bodice 

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

