BTS J-Hope’s designer bag collection

May 07, 2021

J-Hope carries a red Fendi backpack that features his name on it

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He completes his airport look with a cream duffle bag

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

Who can forget his iconic Cold Wall transparent bag that he carries around everywhere

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He poses with a cute Louis Vuitton pouch here

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He looks stylish in this airport look that he completes with a green Chanel x Pharrell Williams messenger bag

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He slays in this simple look of an oversized t-shirt, matching pants and a cream backpack

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

The ‘Ego’ singer ups the style quotient of his airport look with a green and brown sling bag

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He keeps things simple with this black backpack

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He carries a camouflage print duffle bag here

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He is all smiles as he poses with an oversized olive backpack

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

