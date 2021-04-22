best fashion moments
BTS Jimin’s April 22, 2021
Jimin looks elegant in a classic black suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
He rocks a simple white shirt with black trousers and matching sunglasses Image credits: Hallyutalk
The singer looks dapper in a black velvet blazer Image credits: Hallyutalk
He slays in a red velvet blazer and black leather pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
The ‘Filter’ singer keeps it simple in an orange t-shirt and black trousers Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks handsome in a white sweatshirt and brown pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks chic in a black turtleneck, matching jeans and a red cardigan Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jimin wears a black baseball jacket with black jeans and matching sunglasses and a cap Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks effortlessly stylish in a denim jacket, black t-shirt and matching jeans. He completes the look with tinted sunglasses and a beanie hat Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks angelic in a blue sweatshirt and black pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
