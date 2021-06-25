earring collection

BTS’ Jimin’s

June 25, 2021

Jimin poses in cross-shaped earrings

He completes his suit with a pair of hoop earrings

We love his stylish dangler earrings

He pairs blue and gold studs with a traditional Korean Hanbok

The ‘Filter’ singer looks dashing in a pair of silver dangling earrings
He completes a casual look of a green t-shirt with medium-sized hoop earrings

These long silver earrings suit him perfectly

He looks ethereal in these silver chained earrings

Jimin rocks a pair of floral studs here

He looks handsome in these double hooped earrings

For more updates on Jimin, K-Pop, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here