earring collection
BTS’ Jimin’s June 25, 2021
Jimin poses in cross-shaped earrings
He completes his suit with a pair of hoop earrings
We love his stylish dangler earrings
He pairs blue and gold studs with a traditional Korean Hanbok
The ‘Filter’ singer looks dashing in a pair of silver dangling earrings
He completes a casual look of a green t-shirt with medium-sized hoop earrings
These long silver earrings suit him perfectly
He looks ethereal in these silver chained earrings
Jimin rocks a pair of floral studs here
He looks handsome in these double hooped earrings
For more updates on Jimin, K-Pop, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla