April 14, 2021

BTS’ Jimin’s skincare secrets

Jimin makes sure to keep his skin hydrated by drinking lots of water, especially on long flights

He loves to wear makeup and remembers to clean his face thoroughly after every performance

The singer uses natural and chemical-free products in his skincare routine

He never goes to bed without washing his face

He drinks plenty of fluids throughout the day

Jimin advises everyone to get adequate sleep to achieve the much-coveted Korean glass skin

The ‘Filter’ singer doesn't skip on applying toner every morning

He exercises regularly to achieve his glowing skin

The Idol advises his fans to cut down on stress to get youthful-looking skin

He takes extra care of his delicate under-eye area by applying a generous portion of eye cream every night

