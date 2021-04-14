April 14, 2021
BTS’ Jimin’s skincare secrets
Jimin makes sure to keep his skin hydrated by drinking lots of water, especially on long flights
He loves to wear makeup and remembers to clean his face thoroughly after every performance
The singer uses natural and chemical-free products in his skincare routine
He never goes to bed without washing his face
He drinks plenty of fluids throughout the day
Jimin advises everyone to get adequate sleep to achieve the much-coveted Korean glass skin
The ‘Filter’ singer doesn't skip on applying toner every morning
He exercises regularly to achieve his glowing skin
The Idol advises his fans to cut down on stress to get youthful-looking skin
He takes extra care of his delicate under-eye area by applying a generous portion of eye cream every night
