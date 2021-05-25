in stylish jackets

BTS’ Jin

May 25, 2021

Jin rocks a plaid jacket with a white t-shirt and leather pants

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He pairs a black cardigan over a cream dress shirt and black trousers

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks stylish as ever in a denim coat

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He has upped the style quotient of his white t-shirt and black jeans by pairing a grey coat with them

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks cute in a blue PU jacket

Image credits: Hallyutalk
The ‘Moon’ singer keeps it simple in a black blazer, a white t-shirt, and matching trousers
Image credits: Hallyutalk

He slays in a black puffer jacket

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks comfortable in a loose grey cardigan, white t-shirt, and black jeans

Image credits: Hallyutalk

he is red carpet ready in this printed blazer

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Seokjin looks handsome in a denim jacket, white t-shirt, and black jeans

Image credits: Hallyutalk

