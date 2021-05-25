in stylish jackets
BTS’ Jin May 25, 2021
Jin rocks a plaid jacket with a white t-shirt and leather pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
He pairs a black cardigan over a cream dress shirt and black trousers Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks stylish as ever in a denim coat Image credits: Hallyutalk
He has upped the style quotient of his white t-shirt and black jeans by pairing a grey coat with them Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks cute in a blue PU jacket Image credits: Hallyutalk
The ‘Moon’ singer keeps it simple in a black blazer, a white t-shirt, and matching trousers Image credits: Hallyutalk
He slays in a black puffer jacket Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks comfortable in a loose grey cardigan, white t-shirt, and black jeans Image credits: Hallyutalk
he is red carpet ready in this printed blazer Image credits: Hallyutalk
Seokjin looks handsome in a denim jacket, white t-shirt, and black jeans Image credits: Hallyutalk
For more updates on Jin, K-Pop, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla