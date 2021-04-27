BTS Jungkook’s love for black outfits

April 27, 2021

Jungkook is spotted in a white shirt and black pants. He rounds off this look with a black puffer jacket

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks dapper in a classic black suit

Image credits: Hallyutalk

The Golden Maknae wears a white shirt with black pants and a matching coat

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks sophisticated in a black tux

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks dashing in yet another black suit which he has paired with a white shirt and a grey tie

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He is snapped in a black t-shirt, matching jacket and black shorts here

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He dons a black suit with a skinny black tie. He has accessorised this simple outfit with dangling silver earrings

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He rocks a black velvet jacket with a white shirt and matching pants

Image credits: Hallyutalk

The ‘Euphoria’ singer looks chic in a black leather jacket that he has paired with a white t-shirt and dark grey jeans

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He poses on the red carpet in a black jacket and matching pants. He wears a white shirt underneath

Image credits: Hallyutalk

For more updates on Jungkook, K-Pop, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here