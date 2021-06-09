best red carpet looks

BTS members’

June 09, 2021

Jungkook looks cute in a grey blazer, a black tie and matching trousers

V looks dashing in a grey suit

Jimin rocks a classic black suit on the red carpet

Jin opts for a semi-formal look of a black blazer, white undershirt and matching pants

RM slays on the red carpet in a velvet blazer and wide blue jeans

J-Hope stuns in an elegant black suit
Suga rocks a black suit that features shoulder pads along with a skinny black tie

J-Hope looks so handsome in a powder blue suit

V chooses an unconventional look of a floral blazer and a black shirt

Jin walks the red carpet in a black cardigan, a cream shirt and matching black pants

