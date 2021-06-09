best red carpet looks
BTS members’ June 09, 2021
Jungkook looks cute in a grey blazer, a black tie and matching trousers Image credits: Hallyutalk
V looks dashing in a grey suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jimin rocks a classic black suit on the red carpet Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jin opts for a semi-formal look of a black blazer, white undershirt and matching pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
RM slays on the red carpet in a velvet blazer and wide blue jeans Image credits: Hallyutalk
J-Hope stuns in an elegant black suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
Suga rocks a black suit that features shoulder pads along with a skinny black tie Image credits: Hallyutalk
J-Hope looks so handsome in a powder blue suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
V chooses an unconventional look of a floral blazer and a black shirt Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jin walks the red carpet in a black cardigan, a cream shirt and matching black pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
