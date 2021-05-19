members in suits

BTS 

May 19, 2021

V rocks a black suit that has minute pinstripes on it. He completes the look by wearing a white shirt that has a frilled collar

Image credits: Hallyutalk

J-Hope is all smiles as he poses in a black suit and a matching necktie

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Jimin slays in a classic black suit on the red carpet

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Jin looks handsome as ever in a black suit and a thin bow tie

Image credits: Hallyutalk

RM is red carpet ready in a black velvet suit

Image credits: Hallyutalk
Suga looks handsome in a black velvet suit and a bow tie
Image credits: Hallyutalk

Jimin wears a patent black striped suit

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Jungkook styles a classic black suit with a white shirt and a grey silk tie

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Jin shows off his broad shoulders in a black suit that he pairs with a thin necktie

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Jungkook looks cute in a black velvet suit and a round neck white shirt

Image credits: Hallyutalk

