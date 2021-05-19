members in suits
BTS May 19, 2021
V rocks a black suit that has minute pinstripes on it. He completes the look by wearing a white shirt that has a frilled collar Image credits: Hallyutalk
J-Hope is all smiles as he poses in a black suit and a matching necktie Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jimin slays in a classic black suit on the red carpet Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jin looks handsome as ever in a black suit and a thin bow tie Image credits: Hallyutalk
RM is red carpet ready in a black velvet suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
Suga looks handsome in a black velvet suit and a bow tie Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jimin wears a patent black striped suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jungkook styles a classic black suit with a white shirt and a grey silk tie Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jin shows off his broad shoulders in a black suit that he pairs with a thin necktie Image credits: Hallyutalk
Jungkook looks cute in a black velvet suit and a round neck white shirt Image credits: Hallyutalk
