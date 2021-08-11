best hair looks

BTS’ RM’s

Aug 11, 2021

RM looks cute with side-parted chocolate brown hair

His soft platinum blonde bangs were a hit with the fans

His blue hair was one of his most iconic looks

He keeps it simple in short dark brown hair

His light brown hair that is styled as short bangs make him look handsome
We love Nam-Joon’s electric blue hair

He recently surprised the fans by debuting this stunning pink hair look

He looks amazing in golden blonde hair

The ‘Persona’ rapper looked stunning in short grey hair

Nam-Joon proves that one can never go wrong with classic black hair

