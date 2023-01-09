Heading 3

BTS’ RM’s
 Best Fashion Moments 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 09, 2023

Fashion

He looks even cuter in that black hat and an oversized t-shirt

The bucket hat

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

Gentleman 

The blue suit definitely fits him well 

Image Credit : News1

Those expressions and that classy outfit can become everyone’s obsession 

Obsessed 

Image Credit : News1

RM is giving old-school-lover vibes in this one

Vintage 

Image Credit : News1

Hence proved, a simple look is enough to impress us 

Black and Bold

Image Credit : News1

Long Jacket

RM with his cape, walking into the ARMYs’ hearts 

Attention! Crush incoming 

Denim jacket 

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

This look definitely takes you back on a vacation 

Comfortable and chic

Image Credit : News1

Fancy

The BTS rapper is giving us Christmassy feelings with this one

