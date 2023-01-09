Heading 3
BTS’ RM’s
Best Fashion Moments
Vedangi Joshi
jan 09, 2023
Fashion
He looks even cuter in that black hat and an oversized t-shirt
The bucket hat
Image Credit : News1
Gentleman
The blue suit definitely fits him well
Those expressions and that classy outfit can become everyone’s obsession
Obsessed
RM is giving old-school-lover vibes in this one
Vintage
Hence proved, a simple look is enough to impress us
Black and Bold
Long Jacket
RM with his cape, walking into the ARMYs’ hearts
Attention! Crush incoming
Denim jacket
This look definitely takes you back on a vacation
Comfortable and chic
Fancy
The BTS rapper is giving us Christmassy feelings with this one
