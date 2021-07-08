best hair looks
BTS’s J-Hope’s July 08, 2021
J-Hope recently stunned everyone with his short-haired platinum blonde look
This sunshine yellow blonde hair matches his personality perfectly
We are loving his ash-blonde fringe
He proves that nothing can beat classic black hair
He slays this wavy hairdo
The ‘Ego’ rapper shows off his forehead in slicked-back black hair
Fans loved his overgrown bangs
Bronze-haired Ho-Seok is a classic
He looks cute with long brown hair
Ho-Seok rocks this mahogany hairstyle like a pro
