BTS’s V’s top style moments

April 21, 2021

V looks dapper in a dark grey suit

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He stuns in a cream jacket, matching pants and a white turtleneck

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He is dashing in a black blazer, light blue shirt and matching jeans that feature a butterfly on them

Image credits: Hallyutalk

The ‘Inner Child’ singer looks simple yet stylish in a white t-shirt, light brown pants and an olive jacket

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks handsome in a denim jacket, beige pants and a mustard yellow sling bag

Image credits: Hallyutalk

The K-pop star rocks an all-black ensemble

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He poses at the launch of BTS’s newest album ‘BE’ in a navy blue coat, a black tie, and black trousers

Image credits: Hallyutalk

We are loving his look of a black statement velvet sweatshirt, matching pants and a cream beret hat

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks stylish in a red jacket, black trousers and a black hat

Image credits: Hallyutalk

V slays in a printed shirt, black pants and a brown sling bag. He completes this look with a cute beret hat

Image credits: Hallyutalk

For more updates on V, K-pop, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here