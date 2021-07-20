best hair looks
BTS’ Suga’s July 20, 2021
Suga looks cute with burgundy hair
He looks like a vision in platinum blonde hair
His ash-blonde hair look was iconic
Suga side-parts his natural black hair and looks amazing in it
He looks adorable in this blonde bowl cut
His undercut black hair is one of his best hair looks
He rocks brown hair like a pro
Yoon-gi looks handsome in grey highlights
Fans loved his choppy bangs hairstyle
Suga’s recently debuted sunshine blond hair left everyone awestruck
