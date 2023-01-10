Heading 3
BTS’ SUGA’s
most chic looks
Vedangi Joshi
jan 10, 2023
Fashion
BTS’ SUGA looks handsome donning this light grey jacket
Slim Fit Jacket
Image Credit : News1
Image Credit : News1
Sparkling suit
BTS’ SUGA is absolutely glowing in that suit
Lee Jong-suk’s
Best Outfits
Comforting male
K-pop idols
Image Credit : News1
He looks like an angel walking into everyone's hearts
Leopard print
Image Credit : News1
The amount of energy he puts into every performance is insane
Glittery Leather
Image Credit : News1
Those innocent eyes are melting ARMY’s hearts
Black jacket
Image Credit : News1
V-Neck Sweater
Slaying in that oversized and multicoloured sweater
Giving hearts and a sweet smile to the ARMY
Single breasted blazer
Image Credit : News1
Image Credit : News1
Hello, there prince charming!
Floral Suit
Image Credit : News1
Silk Jacket
His moves drive the fans crazy
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.