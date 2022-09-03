Heading 3

BTS’ V: Fashion in 2022

SEPT 03, 2022

Image: V's Instagram

Overbearing floral lapel arrangement? V can easily pull it off

Grammys

Image: News1

Animal print with pointed shoes and his long legs in dress pants- a winner!

Leopard

Image: News1

Personally designed by the man himself, Mute Boston Bag is the perfect accessory

Sell out

Image: News1

The cartoon printed band aid has everyone’s attention, even making fans wonder if a tattoo was hidden underneath

Surprise!

Image: News1

Casual like couture, he can style everything

V-orry not

Image: News1

The sunny weather calls for an all-white look

Working

Image: News1

Chic

Flashes everywhere, the star of the VIP premiere had arrived

Image: News1

All set for a meeting? The BTS member would be a fun co-worker to have

Formals

Image: News1

Keeping it on the down low, V’s iconic yellow shorts were spotted at this airport outing

Simple

Image: News1

The King of making every single-colored look stand out

Monochrome

