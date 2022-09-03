Heading 3
BTS’ V: Fashion in 2022
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: V's Instagram
Overbearing floral lapel arrangement? V can easily pull it off
Grammys
Image: News1
Animal print with pointed shoes and his long legs in dress pants- a winner!
Leopard
Image: News1
Personally designed by the man himself, Mute Boston Bag is the perfect accessory
Sell out
Image: News1
The cartoon printed band aid has everyone’s attention, even making fans wonder if a tattoo was hidden underneath
Surprise!
Image: News1
Casual like couture, he can style everything
V-orry not
Image: News1
The sunny weather calls for an all-white look
Working
Image: News1
Chic
Flashes everywhere, the star of the VIP premiere had arrived
Image: News1
All set for a meeting? The BTS member would be a fun co-worker to have
Formals
Image: News1
Keeping it on the down low, V’s iconic yellow shorts were spotted at this airport outing
Simple
Image: News1
The King of making every single-colored look stand out
Monochrome
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS’ Jungkook The Golden Maknae