Heading 3
BTS’ V’s best
Black and White Outfits
Vedangi Joshi
jan 08, 2023
Entertainment
He walks like an angel and also looks like an angel
The all whites
Image Credit : News1
Image Credit : News1
ARMY’s heart
V is winning ARMY’s heart with that all black hot look
Male green flag K-drama characters
K-drama villains we respect
Image Credit : News1
That look when you and your friend are about to get caught
Cutie
Image Credit : News1
Always dancing and goofing around
Happy-go-lucky
Image Credit : News1
When you’re mischievous but with an innocent face
Innocent
Image Credit : News1
Crush alert
He’s that one high school boy who girls crush on
Only V can be classy and casual at the same time
The oversized tee
Image Credit : News1
Image Credit : News1
V looks like the dream date of every girl
Handsome
Image Credit : News1
Tongue out
Those moves and that adorable face have us hooked
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.