Camila Mendes’ most stylish casual looks

July 02, 2021

Camila wears a striped shirt with a camel skirt and green mules

We are loving her colourful body-hugging dress

She looks cute in a green knotted tee and blue jeans

She pairs a beige t-shirt with a beige and blue jacket And blue denim jeans

The beauty looks comfortable yet stylish in a white crop top, a cream jacket, and blue jeans

She opts for a colourful off shouldered maxi dress

She goes for a matching denim jacket and jeans along with a cream top

She sizzles in a strappy yellow mini dress

Camila pairs a blue crop top with wide-legged white jeans

She looks adorable in a yellow t-shirt and dark blue jeans

For more updates on Camila, Hollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here