FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 21, 2022

Heading 3

Cannes 2022 looks of celebs

Deepika Padukone

Image: Getty Images

On the third day of the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika stepped out on the red carpet wearing a custom red Louis Vuitton gown and an opulent diamond necklace from Cartier

And prior to that, she had brought exquisite elegance to the Cannes red carpet in an embellished couture saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Image: Getty Images

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya glided down the red carpet in a futuristic floor-length gown by Gaurav Gupta

Image: Getty Images

She had made another stunning appearance in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown with colourful flower accents on it

Image: Getty Images

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia instagram 

Tamannaah was decked up in a custom Gauri & Nainika black and white duchess satin mermaid gown with a draped neck and flowing train

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi made her Cannes red carpet debut in a pristine white one-shoulder gown with oodles of tulle layers on it

Image: Getty Images

Khan walked the red carpet in a lavender gown featuring featherwork and a front short skirt and flared floor-length material around the waist

Hina Khan

Image: Getty Images

Anne looked stunning in a classy white ensemble that had a bandeau, arm details creating a back bow, and a floor-length skirt

Anne Hathaway

Image: Getty Images

Julia kept it elegant in a beautiful black Louis Vuitton jumpsuit and Chopard jewels

Julia Roberts

Image: Getty Images

Katherine looked gorgeous in a plunging silver sequined gown at the Cannes red carpet

Katherine Langford

Image: Getty Image

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani’s impeccable desi style

Click Here