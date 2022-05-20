FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 21, 2022
Heading 3
Cannes 2022 looks of celebs
Deepika Padukone
Image: Getty Images
On the third day of the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika stepped out on the red carpet wearing a custom red Louis Vuitton gown and an opulent diamond necklace from Cartier
And prior to that, she had brought exquisite elegance to the Cannes red carpet in an embellished couture saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Image: Getty Images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya glided down the red carpet in a futuristic floor-length gown by Gaurav Gupta
Image: Getty Images
She had made another stunning appearance in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown with colourful flower accents on it
Image: Getty Images
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia instagram
Tamannaah was decked up in a custom Gauri & Nainika black and white duchess satin mermaid gown with a draped neck and flowing train
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi made her Cannes red carpet debut in a pristine white one-shoulder gown with oodles of tulle layers on it
Image: Getty Images
Khan walked the red carpet in a lavender gown featuring featherwork and a front short skirt and flared floor-length material around the waist
Hina Khan
Image: Getty Images
Anne looked stunning in a classy white ensemble that had a bandeau, arm details creating a back bow, and a floor-length skirt
Anne Hathaway
Image: Getty Images
Julia kept it elegant in a beautiful black Louis Vuitton jumpsuit and Chopard jewels
Julia Roberts
Image: Getty Images
Katherine looked gorgeous in a plunging silver sequined gown at the Cannes red carpet
Katherine Langford
Image: Getty Image
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani’s impeccable desi style