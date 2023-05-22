Heading 3

MAY 22, 2023

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya in silver hood

Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

Aishwarya Rai is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi films. She recently appeared in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II 

Aishwarya Rai

Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

Before entering the film entertainment industry, Aishwarya made the country proud when she was crowned Miss World in 1994

Made Country Proud

Image : Pinkvilla

Cannes 2017

Aishwarya astonished everyone with her look in 2017. Her icy blue off-the-shoulder voluminous gown was perfect for the red carpet. And, it was the actor’s Cinderella moment

Image : Pinkvilla

Last year, Aishwarya stunned in black gown featuring embellished flower sleeves. The Actress kept her hair open and had heavily kohled eyes

Cannes 2022

Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

Aishwarya Rai walked the 2023 red carpet and made a dramatic entry in a giant silver hood gown

Cannes 2023

Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

Aishwarya shined in the gown with silver ensemble and floor-sweeping train. She looked exquisite

Stunner

Image : Sophie Couture’ Instagram

Aishwarya’s Cannes 2023 gown was a mind-blowing creation from Sophie Couture, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals

The masterpiece

Image : Sophie Couture’ Instagram

Take a look at the sketch by designer, who made Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look like a dream 

The sketch

Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

Aishwarya's Cannes 2023 was complete with her bold red lips. The oversized black bow around her waist added extra drama to her giant silver hood

Oomph factor

Time and again, Aishwarya shelled major fashion goals in all her red Carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival

Dreamy

Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

