MAY 22, 2023
Cannes 2023: Aishwarya in silver hood
Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
Aishwarya Rai is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi films. She recently appeared in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II
Aishwarya Rai
Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
Before entering the film entertainment industry, Aishwarya made the country proud when she was crowned Miss World in 1994
Made Country Proud
Image : Pinkvilla
Cannes 2017
Aishwarya astonished everyone with her look in 2017. Her icy blue off-the-shoulder voluminous gown was perfect for the red carpet. And, it was the actor’s Cinderella moment
Image : Pinkvilla
Last year, Aishwarya stunned in black gown featuring embellished flower sleeves. The Actress kept her hair open and had heavily kohled eyes
Cannes 2022
Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
Aishwarya Rai walked the 2023 red carpet and made a dramatic entry in a giant silver hood gown
Cannes 2023
Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
Aishwarya shined in the gown with silver ensemble and floor-sweeping train. She looked exquisite
Stunner
Image : Sophie Couture’ Instagram
Aishwarya’s Cannes 2023 gown was a mind-blowing creation from Sophie Couture, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals
The masterpiece
Image : Sophie Couture’ Instagram
Take a look at the sketch by designer, who made Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look like a dream
The sketch
Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
Aishwarya's Cannes 2023 was complete with her bold red lips. The oversized black bow around her waist added extra drama to her giant silver hood
Oomph factor
Time and again, Aishwarya shelled major fashion goals in all her red Carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival
Dreamy
Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
