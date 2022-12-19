Cape-style outfits approved by divas
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
This elegant violet Alex Perry gown with statement-making cape sleeves and structured power shoulders looked absolutely gorgeous on the Om Shanti Om star
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon made a stylish case for cape sleeves by wearing a crimson red sleeveless jumpsuit with a halter neckline and a caped detail on one shoulder
Kriti Sanon
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malla looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning white one-shoulder gown from Georges Chakra that bore a cape sleeve and blingy golden sequin patterns
Malaika Arora
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This beauty dazzled in a bodycon blush pink dress by Alex Perry that featured an accordion-pleated cape sleeve on one side
Katrina Kaif
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning orange midi dress that had dramatic cape-style sleeves at an event in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
The starlet showed off her styling prowess in a feathered gown with a strapless corseted bodice and cape sleeves
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Showing us how to sport the best of both worlds, Sonam Kapoor opted for an ashy purple saree and a matching pleated cape
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa channelled her inner diva in a bright yellow outfit that came with dramatic cape-style sleeves
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Pinkvilla
Sinha looked gorgeous in an off-white sheer saree that came with a sheer long cape and a floor-sweeping train
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl was a sight to behold in this contemporary-style green lehenga that had a cape-style blouse
Madhuri Dixit
