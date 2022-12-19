Heading 3

Cape-style outfits approved by divas

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

This elegant violet Alex Perry gown with statement-making cape sleeves and structured power shoulders looked absolutely gorgeous on the Om Shanti Om star

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon made a stylish case for cape sleeves by wearing a crimson red sleeveless jumpsuit with a halter neckline and a caped detail on one shoulder

Kriti Sanon

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malla looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning white one-shoulder gown from Georges Chakra that bore a cape sleeve and blingy golden sequin patterns

Malaika Arora

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This beauty dazzled in a bodycon blush pink dress by Alex Perry that featured an accordion-pleated cape sleeve on one side

Katrina Kaif

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning orange midi dress that had dramatic cape-style sleeves at an event in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

The starlet showed off her styling prowess in a feathered gown with a strapless corseted bodice and cape sleeves

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Showing us how to sport the best of both worlds, Sonam Kapoor opted for an ashy purple saree and a matching pleated cape

Sonam Kapoor 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa channelled her inner diva in a bright yellow outfit that came with dramatic cape-style sleeves

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Pinkvilla

Sinha looked gorgeous in an off-white sheer saree that came with a sheer long cape and a floor-sweeping train

Sonakshi Sinha 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl was a sight to behold in this contemporary-style green lehenga that had a cape-style blouse

Madhuri Dixit

