Casual airport Sep 03, 2021
looks of Alia Bhatt
Recently, the ‘Raazi’ actress was spotted at the airport looking chic in dual-toned sweatpants, a white cropped tee and a bomber jacket
A while back, Alia had picked out a full-sleeve corduroy shirt to team with her white flared trousers for a comfy yet stylish look
She then took the athleisure route in a bright blue co-ord set that included a hooded blue sweatshirt and matching joggers
And her casual look in a lavender tracksuit that was styled with quirky white sunglasses, white sneakers and a bright yellow handbag was on point!
Alia then chose to wear a long blue checkered shirt with a front slit that she paired with denims and white sneakers
She switched things up by styling her funky jeans with a basic white tee and a long jacket for another smart look
Looks like Alia’s got the art of layering sorted! This time she wore a black dress with a quirky-print camouflage jacket
In a pair of red joggers, a white graphic tee and a jacket thrown casually over her shoulders, she ensured her look was comfy and modish at the same time
Seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at the airport, Bhatt looked chic in a pair of denim shorts, white tee and short camouflage jacket
We are also fans of this all-white look with a hint of yellow that made Alia almost twin with her man at the back!
