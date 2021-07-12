Casual looks of
celebs in baggy jeans July 12, 2021
A pro at acing baggy jeans, Deepika Padukone served us with two best casual looks. First, she wore her baggy mom jeans with a basic white crop top and Nike sneakers Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Next, she opted for a pair of baggy flared jeans and a sleeveless black bodysuit. And finished off her look with a black boxy tote bag Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Disha Patani rocked the loose-fit denims in two cool ways. First, she styled her baggy jeans with a simple white top and threw a peach-hued cardigan over it Image credits: Viral Bhayani Image credits: Viral Bhayani
And then she opted for the simplest yet coolest combo of a basic black cropped tank top and a pair of mid-rise baggy blue jeans
Karisma Kapoor showed us how to do indo-western dressing right in a pair of baggy jeans with rolled-up hems and a long kurta with prints all over
Keeping things stylish yet comfortable, Alia Bhatt wore her high-waisted acid wash blue jeans with a white tank and a cropped open-front white shirt
Alia added a pop of colour to her high-waisted baggy jeans by wearing them with a cute neon crop top
Katrina Kaif gave a bohemian spin to the baggy jeans by pairing her denims with a white blouse and a colourful printed shrug
Doing denim-on-denim right, Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a pair of high-waist loose faded blue jeans and a full-sleeve sheer black top. A denim jacket completed her look
Following suit is bestie Malaika Arora who was seen lounging at home in a chic pair of loose ripped denims
