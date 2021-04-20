of Kartik Aaryan
Casual looks April 20, 2021
As he was heading out of the airport, Kartik looked dapper in a pair of black pants, a white t-shirt with the ‘Chintu Tyagi’ sketch on it and a denim jacket
Posing smartly, Kartik rocks a pair of distressed jeans and a black sweatshirt with splashes of colours on it
Giving a slightly casual twist to the formal look, he wore a grey knit under a plaid blazer and a pair of regular-fit blue trousers
Striking a candid pose, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor looked dashing in a pair of black jogger pants, a grey round-neck t-shirt and a blue-black checkered shirt
For the promotion of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, Kartik picked out a navy blue hoodie, a pair of slashed-knee white jeans and sneakers
Making every outfit look surprisingly cool, Kartik brings a pop of colour to his wardrobe in orange joggers and a multicoloured sweatshirt
Pulling off the casual street-style look with ease, he dons a black RepresentClo hoodie from UJNG along with a pair of simple blue jeans
Kartik loves his hoodies a bit too much and we aren’t even complaining! We are fans of his easy look in a baby pink hoodie and denim
Keeping it basic yet stylish, he opts for a blur knit over a pair of stark white jeans. Suede boots finishes off his look
Be it in comfy sweatshirts or breezy t-shirts, Koki definitely knows how to nail the easy casual look in his own style
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla