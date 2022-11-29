Casual looks of
Athiya Shetty
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The actress is sitting enjoying an evening in a striped tee and jeans.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
A white dress is perfect for any vacation or mood.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She shows us how to style winter casual wear.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
A cup of peaceful tea wearing a white crop top.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The actress is wearing double-shade shirt paired with jeans.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya is posing wearing a small multi-colour sweater.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She is looking very cute in a simple tee and jeans.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The actress is looking at peace as she poses wearing a floral dress.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The outfit is looking perfect for any jungle trek.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
If you are on a cruise then enjoying the sun in this chic dress will be perfect.
