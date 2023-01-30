Heading 3

Casual looks of Salman Khan

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

FASHION

JAN 30, 2023

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

The actor believes in comfort over style and it is very much evident through his dressing

Comfort

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

A white t-shirt can never go wrong on any day

White

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

He looks cool in shorts and a grey colour tee

Athleisure

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

The actor happily poses for the camera in a red and blue colour puffed jacket

Puffed Jacket

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

He looks dashing in a floral red kurta

Floral Kurta

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

The actor is cycling with a mask on and is looking very cool in athleisure

Cool and fit

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

He is seen wearing casual clothes as he enjoys his time in a field

Casuals

Image: Pinkvilla

He looks dashing in a black tee layered with a leather jacket and distressed jeans

Black

Image: Pinkvilla

The actor poses for the camera before heading for the airport. He looks stylish in a red colour jacket

Stylish

