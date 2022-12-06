Heading 3

Casual looks of
 Siddhant Chaturvedi

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 6, 2022

FASHION

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant opted for a casual t-shirt with a pair of denim jeans and white sneakers

Casual affair

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant rocked a red hot shirt with sky-blue denim jeans. He rounded off his look with stylish sunglasses

Dapper in red

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant aced the denim-on-denim trend like a pro

Trend alert

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Keep it basic

The actor rocked a basic white t-shirt and black pants 

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

All things cool

He looked all things cool in a white printed t-shirt styled with a denim jacket and jeans

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Colourful vibe

Siddhant looked fashionable in a colourful co-ord set 

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Pastel love

He rocked yet another co-ord set with such panache

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Purple love

In this one, he opted for a purple t-shirt and paired it with matching pants and white shoes. We totally love his vibe

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Beach ready

Siddhant rocked his beach look in a floral shirt and white pants

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Yellove

Siddhant looked handsome as he wore a bright yellow t-shirt with beige coloured pants

