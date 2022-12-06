Casual looks of
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant opted for a casual t-shirt with a pair of denim jeans and white sneakers
Casual affair
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant rocked a red hot shirt with sky-blue denim jeans. He rounded off his look with stylish sunglasses
Dapper in red
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant aced the denim-on-denim trend like a pro
Trend alert
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Keep it basic
The actor rocked a basic white t-shirt and black pants
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
All things cool
He looked all things cool in a white printed t-shirt styled with a denim jacket and jeans
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Colourful vibe
Siddhant looked fashionable in a colourful co-ord set
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Pastel love
He rocked yet another co-ord set with such panache
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Purple love
In this one, he opted for a purple t-shirt and paired it with matching pants and white shoes. We totally love his vibe
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Beach ready
Siddhant rocked his beach look in a floral shirt and white pants
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Yellove
Siddhant looked handsome as he wore a bright yellow t-shirt with beige coloured pants
