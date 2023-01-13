Casual outfits inspired by celebs’
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
JAN 13, 2023
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
When it comes to gym wear, Janhvi tops the list
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Pinkvilla
It won’t be wrong to say that Sara is a queen of ethnic wear
Sara Ali Khan
Tara Sutaria in her glam element
Alia Bhatt in pastel outfits
click on imAGE
click on imAGE
Source: Pinkvilla
The actress is spotted wearing a simple white colour tee and jeans. She is looks cool
Ananya Panday
Source: Pinkvilla
The actress looks gorgeous in a knee length black colour dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Pinkvilla
Alia is looking pretty in a lavender colour jumpsuit
Alia Bhatt
Source: Pinkvilla
She has amped her airport look in a white colour turtle neck sweater and leather pants
Deepika Padukone
Source: Pinkvilla
She opted for a polka print dress and is looking perfect
Jacqueline Fernandez
Source: Pinkvilla
The actress was spotted at the airport in a anarkali suit
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Pinkvilla
The actress opted for an all-white outfit
Anushka Sharma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.