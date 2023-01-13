Heading 3

Casual outfits inspired by celebs’

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

JAN 13, 2023

FASHION

When it comes to gym wear, Janhvi tops the list

 Janhvi Kapoor 

It won’t be wrong to say that Sara is a queen of ethnic wear

Sara Ali Khan 

Tara Sutaria in her glam element

Alia Bhatt in pastel outfits

The actress is spotted wearing a simple white colour tee and jeans. She is looks cool

Ananya Panday 

The actress looks gorgeous in a knee length black colour dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Alia is looking pretty in a lavender colour jumpsuit

 Alia Bhatt

She has amped her airport look in a white colour turtle neck sweater and leather pants

 Deepika Padukone

She opted for a polka print dress and is looking perfect

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress was spotted at the airport in a anarkali suit

Sonam Kapoor

The actress opted for an all-white outfit

Anushka Sharma

