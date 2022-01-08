Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 08, 2022
Casual western looks of Athiya Shetty
Easy-breezy
Relaxed and carefree, Athiya Shety’s casual style is the one we all can relate to!
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Sweatpants For Lazy Days
She doesn’t mind documenting goofy mirror selfies in a cropped sweatshirt and sweatpants while spending her days at home
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Neutral-hued Loungewear
Comfy loungewear in neutral hues is what she swears by for a laid-back look at home
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Sweet Sweater Look
She enjoys the sweater weather in a stylish knitwear floral set in sandy tones
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Cropped Cardigans For The Win
During her international holiday tours, you will find her soaking up the sun in a candy-tone cropped cardigan and casual jeans
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Trench Coat Is In
Or basking in the golden hour in a stylish and warm trench coat
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Casual Street Style
Her street-style is a mix of unusual colours and familiar prints
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Team Comfy
She is definitely a member of ‘Team Comfy’ as she she keeps things cosy in a varsity jacket while snuggled up inside a warm blanket
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Oversized Tees
The leggy lass also enjoys her off-duty days in a statement oversized shirt at home
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Effortlessly Beautiful
Easy-breezy and effortless, Athiya’s casual style is a whole mood!
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
