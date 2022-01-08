Fashion

Casual western looks of Athiya Shetty

Easy-breezy

Relaxed and carefree, Athiya Shety’s casual style is the one we all can relate to!

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Sweatpants For Lazy Days

She doesn’t mind documenting goofy mirror selfies in a cropped sweatshirt and sweatpants while spending her days at home

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Neutral-hued Loungewear

Comfy loungewear in neutral hues is what she swears by for a laid-back look at home

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Sweet Sweater Look

She enjoys the sweater weather in a stylish knitwear floral set in sandy tones

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Cropped Cardigans For The Win

During her international holiday tours, you will find her soaking up the sun in a candy-tone cropped cardigan and casual jeans

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Trench Coat Is In

Or basking in the golden hour in a stylish and warm trench coat

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Casual Street Style

Her street-style is a mix of unusual colours and familiar prints

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Team Comfy

She is definitely a member of ‘Team Comfy’ as she she keeps things cosy in a varsity jacket while snuggled up inside a warm blanket

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Oversized Tees

The leggy lass also enjoys her off-duty days in a statement oversized shirt at home

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Effortlessly Beautiful

Easy-breezy and effortless, Athiya’s casual style is a whole mood!

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

